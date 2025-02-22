Gwinnett County police investigating possible murder-suicide in Duluth

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating the death of two people as a possible murder-suicide in Duluth.

On Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 1655 Centerview Drive for a welfare check.

The family members of one of the people who lived in the apartment said they had not heard from their uncle in a few days and one of the family members received what they believed was a suicide note.

Officers forced their way inside the apartment and discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.

The Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and Medical Examiner’s Office also responded.

Police believe the man strangled the woman and then hung himself.

The Medical Examiner will perform autopsies to determine the official cause of death.

Police have not yet identified the pair.

