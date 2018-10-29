  • Gwinnett County police cruiser slams into wall, catches fire

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A police cruiser slammed into a wall and burst into flames, authorities confirm. 

    Channel 2 Action News learned the cruiser crashed at the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Scenic Highway in Gwinnett County.

    Gwinnett County police said the officer received minor injuries. 

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories