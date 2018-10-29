Gwinnett County police cruiser slams into wall, catches fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A police cruiser slammed into a wall and burst into flames, authorities confirm.
Channel 2 Action News learned the cruiser crashed at the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Scenic Highway in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County police said the officer received minor injuries.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Gwinnett Co.: Crash, car fire...Avoid the intersection of Sugarloaf Pkwy. at Scenic Hwy/124. #ATLtraffic— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 29, 2018
