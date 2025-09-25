Gwinnett County one step closer to turning vacant hotel into affordable housing

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is moving forward with plans to convert a vacant hotel into affordable housing, potentially providing homes for dozens of homeless individuals by next year.

The Gwinnett Housing Corporation has announced a $13 million project to renovate 73 units in a vacant extended stay hotel in Peachtree Corners.

Contractors are invited to submit bids by Oct. 16, with renovations expected to begin in January.

“As the housing market increases in prices, it’s almost impossible for some of our families to even afford housing,” said Lisa Johnson, Chairwoman of the Gwinnett Housing Corporation. “By renovating a hotel that’s currently there, it is a little bit more cost-effective, so we can keep the rents down.”

The project aims to serve seniors aged 55 and up and young people aging out of foster care who earn 50% or less of the area median income.

The winning contractor will be responsible for gutting and modernizing all 73 units with new appliances and ensuring they meet current building codes.

County leaders anticipate selecting a contractor by December, allowing renovations to commence in January.

“We’re kind of removing a blight that kind of is in the community in an area where that extended stay had a high rate of crime and other activity going on,” said Karen Ramsey, deputy director of the Gwinnett Housing Corporation.

The goal is to have residents moving in by the end of next year, providing much-needed affordable housing in the area.

County leaders view the project as a significant step in addressing affordable housing needs in Gwinnett County, benefiting residents, nonprofits and the community as a whole.

