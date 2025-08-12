Gwinnett County offers free car seat check Friday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services is hosting a free car seat check event on Friday at the Gwinnett County Public Library - Duluth Branch to help ensure child safety in vehicles.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., offers parents the opportunity to have their car seats inspected by certified technicians from Gwinnett police, Lilburn police and Gwinnett Fire Educators.

Parents are encouraged to take advantage of this free service to ensure their children’s car seats are properly installed, potentially saving lives and preventing injuries.

Car seats and booster seats are crucial for protecting infants and children in the event of a crash. Yet four out of every 10 children younger than 6 who die or are seriously injured in auto accidents were unrestrained or improperly restrained, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The federal safety agency emphasizes the importance of choosing the right seat and using it correctly every time a child is in the car, because car seats save about 325 children younger than the age of 5 each year.

Children younger than 8 are required to be in either a car seat or a booster seat suitable for their age and height, according to Georgia law.

You can learn more about car seat safety on the NHTSA website and the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

