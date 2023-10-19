Gwinnett County man wanted for submitting insurance claims for treatments he didn't receive

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is wanted for committing insurance fraud and forgery.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Thursday that Kenneth Allen, 46, of Peachtree Corners, has been charged with those crimes.

King says between August 2019 and March 2021, Allen submitted eight claims through his supplemental health insurance policy for treatment of several injuries at multiple medical facilities in Atlanta.

“Our office was notified of Mr. Allen’s deceit by the insurance company after several suspicious claims were submitted,” Commissioner King said. “Our investigation confirmed that the hospital visits never occurred, and the documents used as evidence in the claims were forged. Mr. Allen received approximately $6,100 from the false claims.”

Allen’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

