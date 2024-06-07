Gwinnett County man missing since last month

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 35-year-old man.

Darrly Joshua Wheeler was last seen by his mother on May 20 around Riverside Parkway and Duluth Highway.

She said he does not have a cell phone and has not contacted anyone in his family.

Wheeler is six feet and three inches tall, weighs 170 lbs., has a scar on his right forearm, and a basketball tattoo on his left shoulder.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie that said, “Chicago for Jesus.”

If you have information on his location, please call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.

You can place an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeatl.com.

