Gwinnett County man missing since last month

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 35-year-old man.
Darrly Joshua Wheeler was last seen by his mother on May 20 around Riverside Parkway and Duluth Highway.
She said he does not have a cell phone and has not contacted anyone in his family.
Wheeler is six feet and three inches tall, weighs 170 lbs., has a scar on his right forearm, and a basketball tattoo on his left shoulder.
He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie that said, “Chicago for Jesus.”
If you have information on his location, please call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.
You can place an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeatl.com.
