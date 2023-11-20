Gwinnett County K-9 retires after ‘distinguished career’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County K-9 is retiring this month after what officers are calling a “distinguished career,” according to the department.

Police said K-9 Elsa is retiring after eight years of service because of her advanced age and “noticeable reduction in performance abilities.”

This retirement was announced at the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 7.

Elsa will live the rest of her life with her longtime handler Corporal A. Hylton, according to the department.

“The contributions of K9 Elsa over her celebrated career, in addition to rest of our K9 teams, have had a positive impact on the safety of our community over the last several years,” Deputy Chief of Police Steve Shaw said. “With primary functions of locating critical missing persons and children, apprehending offenders who flee and detecting narcotics and evidence, K9 Elsa’s work with Gwinnett County Police demonstrates the excellence of this department and all of its members.”

The department said that ver the years, Elsa was deployed on an impressive 545 calls for service and was responsible for 51 patrol apprehensions, 87 narcotic apprehensions and 133 evidence recoveries.

