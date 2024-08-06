Gwinnett County Fire comes up with new strategy to save millions on ambulance upgrades

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters have devised a cost-saving plan to address the urgent need for new ambulances while ensuring continuous emergency services.

The Gwinnett County Fire Department is remounting more than a dozen ambulances, a method that retains the existing patient transport boxes but replaces the chassis and frame in the front.

This approach not only saves time but also cuts costs significantly.

“We need these emergency vehicles ready to go at all times,” said Gwinnett County Fire Chief Frederick Cephas.

He explained that remounting ambulances prevents critical breakdowns and keeps the fleet operational.

“Remounting is a win because it saves us a lot of money,” Cephas said. “It also cuts down on the time it takes to put an emergency vehicle in service.”

The remounting process is projected to save the county approximately five million dollars, as each of the 20 ambulances undergoing this process will save about $240,000.

Cephas emphasized that the money saved will be redirected to other vital services within the department, enhancing their ability to save lives.

“The more money we can save, the better we can keep units in service over time,” Cephas said.

Additionally, a nationwide shortage of new ambulances has influenced the decision to remount existing ones.

This process is already underway in Gwinnett County, aiming to maintain a ready and efficient emergency response fleet.

