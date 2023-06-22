Gwinnett County DA announces bid for re-election amid criticism over murder conviction rate

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s district attorney told Channel 2 Action News that she’s ready to run for another term as she faces a challenger who’s raised concerns about the county’s murder conviction rate.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that there is more work to do, brushing aside criticism about the murder conviction rate and leadership.

“We’ll keep going forward,” Austin-Gatson said.

She announced the start of her re-election campaign Thursday, vowing to continue the work she’s done since 2021.

“We’ve expanded our special victims’ team, we’ve expanded the gang task force, we have a cold case unit, we have a conviction integrity unit, so we’ve worked hard,” Austin-Gatson said.

She spoke in front of family and supporters promoting her work helping young people get second chances before getting lost in the system.

“Once any citizen of Gwinnett County looks at what we have done, and what we are doing, we need to continue that job,” Austin-Gatson said.

A January investigation by Channel 2 Action News revealed Gwinnett County’s murder conviction rate fell to 57% last year - the lowest out of the largest metro counties.

“We are really working hard on that. Folks are being convicted, left right front and center, but we have to respect our jury system and they have the right to look at what’s going on and make a decision,” Austin-Gatson said.

Her only opponent is a fellow Democrat -- former Gwinnett County prosecutor Andrea Alabi -- who has raised concerns about the conviction rate.

“When people cherry-pick things and they look at it like that, it distorts the reality of what’s happening,” Alabi told Johnson.

Austin-Gatson said she remains committed to helping the youth and eliminating gang and gun violence.

“Bringing education to the community in order to help keep it safe, that’s one of the things I will be doing again,” Austin-Gatson said.

There are no known Republican challengers. The election is set for next year.

