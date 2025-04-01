Gwinnett County couple sentenced for abusive death of 10-month-old boy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Norcross woman and her boyfriend have been sentenced to prison for the death of the woman’s 10-month-old son.

Jahlin Javante Corey and Dennisa Mary Vega, both 33, were each found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and battery for the death of Amir Vega in Sept. 2019.

Vega was found guilty of two counts of battery, while Corey was found guilty of only one.

The jury also found Vega guilty of second-degree cruelty to children and found Corey guilty of two counts of aggravated battery.

On Sept. 2, 2019, emergency responders responded to a Norcross apartment that Vega shared with Corey and her three children just before 5 a.m.

Responders found Amir Vega was unresponsive and only taking six breaths a minute.

EMS technicians saw burns to his mouth and other abrasions on his face.

They performed CPR while taking him to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy determined he had a skull fracture, broken ribs, cuts to his tongue and inside his mouth, bruises to his abdomen and arms, and lacerations to his small intestine.

Gwinnett County Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry testified during the trial that the boy’s injuries happened several days before his death and were indicative of abuse.

Corey was sentenced to 50 years with 15 to serve in prison.

Vega was sentenced to 21 years with 15 to serve in prison.

Both are prohibited from having unsupervised contact with children under the age of 12, including their own children.

“This 10-month-old infant, Amir Vega, died as a result of these defendants’ crimes,” Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “He will never grow into an adult. This is the verdict the jury rendered after assessing the evidence in the case. We hope that this sends a message that children must be cared for and not abused in our community.”

