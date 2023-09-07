Gwinnett County considers new $17 billion public transit proposal

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new, $17 billion proposal is being considered that would overhaul Gwinnett County’s transit program to include new bus routes and more access to an on-demand shared ride system that can pick passengers up from home.

The Board of Commissioners will consider voting for a proposal on September 19 that would bring a new transit system to Gwinnett County. The system will feature high-capacity quick rides, more county rides for long distances, and zero-emission buses and shuttles.

“Over the next 25 years we will have substantial growth so we want to be proactive in our approach so we are ready for residents,” China Thomas, the Director of the Transit Capital Program for Gwinnett County, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The $17 billion would go primarily toward operational costs and a new fleet of vehicles.

Providing more micro-transit access to Gwinnett residents would be a big part of the new transit plan.

Currently, micro-transit buses are available for on-demand services in Lawrenceville and Snellville and operate like an Uber-like system.

Rides are booked through the Ride Gwinnett app and passengers are picked up from their location of choice and taken to their destinations.

“Our shared service is three dollars,” Thomas said. “So, I will say, in comparison to some of the private industries, it is much more cost-effective.”

Micro-transit is an aspect of the overall transit overhaul proposal.

The high-capacity Rapid Ride system would bring more stops in a shorter time frame and it would serve Lawrenceville, Gwinnett Place area, Sugarloaf Mills, along with Peachtree Corners and Norcross.

A Quick Ride system would allow busses to “talk to” traffic lights so buses can remain on schedule.

The proposal calls for more local services to help residents with long-distance trips within the county.

Lastly, zero-emission vehicles would be purchased for rapid, quick, and county rides along with shuttles for the on-demand micro-transit service.

Funding would come from a combination of sales tax and the leveraging of federal dollars.

However, the Board of Commissioners would have to approve the proposal before any further steps are taken.

