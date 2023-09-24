Gwinnett County city to build veteran’s memorial, here is how you can purchase plaques

SUWANEE, Ga. — This is your chance to honor a veteran with a lifetime of recognition.

The city of Suwanee is selling 300 plaques for a veteran’s memorial.

The memorial is set to be incorporated into a water feature at the Town Center in Suwanee.

It will be called Greater Good.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The park is expected to open next summer.

The plaques will be sold on a first-come first-served basis.

To purchase, click here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter].

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Live Like Liv:’ School district honoring life of Marietta student killed in car wreck

©2023 Cox Media Group