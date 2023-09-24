Gwinnett County city to build veteran’s memorial, here is how you can purchase plaques

SUWANEE, Ga. — This is your chance to honor a veteran with a lifetime of recognition.
The city of Suwanee is selling 300 plaques for a veteran’s memorial.
The memorial is set to be incorporated into a water feature at the Town Center in Suwanee.
It will be called Greater Good.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The park is expected to open next summer.
The plaques will be sold on a first-come first-served basis.
To purchase, click here.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Drone video captures moment of demolition of Georgia Power plant smokestacks
- Georgia man convicted of robbing bank, threatening teller with note
- Usher will headline Super Bowl LVIII halftime show
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter].
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group