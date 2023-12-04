Gwinnett Co. mother mourns loss of son as police look for leads in his murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother says she is heartbroken and confused after her son was found shot to death outside of an abandoned duplex in Atlanta.

James Harris Jr., 27, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Vine St. in Atlanta on Nov. 20.

On Monday, a detective for Atlanta police returned to the area where Harris was found dead to try and find witnesses and others who could help bring closure to his family.

“He wouldn’t hurt anybody,” his mother, Alisa Harris, said. “It’s very frustrating, very confusing, just seems unfair.”

Harris’s family doesn’t know how he ended up in an abandoned duplex in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta.

Police say Harris was likely dead for several days until someone found him shot to death.

“That’s not an area that he was familiar with,” his mother said. “Or that our family’s familiar with.”

Over the summer, Harris was threatened by someone after he was robbed at gunpoint for his phone, according to friends and family.

“They were mad with him because he called the police and reported his phone stolen,” said Harris’s mother. “That’s the only person that I know that had some type of animosity with him.”

Loved ones held the funeral for Harris Jr. over the weekend.

They say they are trying to grieve but they need justice.

“When it’s your family and you want answers, that is very important,” his mother said.

The detective on the case handed out flyers with reward information on them in hopes of finding more leads.

Anyone with information about the case could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

