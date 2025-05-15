Gwinnett Co. man sentenced to life in prison after assaulting, beating woman at her home over 2 days

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man was sentenced to life in prison after forcing his way into a woman’s house, then sexually assaulting and beating her for two days in her own home.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said Christopher Raymond Clamp forced his way into his victim’s home in January 2022.

The DA’s office said police were called to the victim’s home for a welfare check on Jan. 16, 2022, finding her “in a state of panic and suffering from several injuries” after Clamp spent two days hitting her, choking her and assaulting her.

The victim told police he had also threatened her before by email and kept her from calling 911 after forcing his way into her house, according to the DA’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

At trial, the DA’s office said prosecutors showed the jury the threatening emails and photos of the victim’s injuries.

After 35 minutes, the jury found Clamp guilty of aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, aggravated stalking, felony battery-family violence, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and misdemeanor hindering an emergency telephone call.

A judge sentenced Clamp to serve a life sentence plus 90 years, consecutively.

“We hope this verdict and sentence helps this victim recover from the trauma the defendant inflicted on her,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. “Her bravery to face him in court is an important part of her healing journey.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group