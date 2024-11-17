Gwinnett Co. man convicted of abusing two girls starting when they were 12 through age 21

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Lawrenceville man was convicted of sexually abusing two women on Tuesday.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney, the abuse began when they were children and continued until they were young adults.

A jury found Catalino Avilez-Carteno, 52, guilty of five counts of rape, five counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated assault.

Avilez-Carteno abused the victims from the ages of 12 through 21 at two different Lawrenceville homes.

The women said that he also tried to stab a family member in front of them.

