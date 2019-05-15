GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - You can already get Chick-fil-A delivered by third-party apps like DoorDash, but the Atlanta-based restaurant chain is testing a new program that will bring its employees’ signature “my pleasure” to your door.
The Chick-fil-A on Jimmy Carter Boulevard is testing a new restaurant-run delivery program, a spokesperson for the company said.
The service launched Tuesday morning at the Norcross store.
The store is equipped with a branded car and can deliver anything from a normal lunch order to catering trays.
Delivery orders can be made through the Chick-fil-A app, and an employee from the local restaurant will deliver your food to your door.
“We are excited to offer our same in-restaurant experience to guests at their home or place of work,” said Leigh Jackson, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A, in an emailed statement.
Chick-fil-A is testing the service at stores across the country, but is still keeping its partnership with DoorDash.
This article was written by Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
