    By: Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - You can already get Chick-fil-A delivered by third-party apps like DoorDash, but the Atlanta-based restaurant chain is testing a new program that will bring its employees’ signature “my pleasure” to your door.

    The Chick-fil-A on Jimmy Carter Boulevard is testing a new restaurant-run delivery program, a spokesperson for the company said.

    The service launched Tuesday morning at the Norcross store.

    The store is equipped with a branded car and can deliver anything from a normal lunch order to catering trays.

    Delivery orders can be made through the Chick-fil-A app, and an employee from the local restaurant will deliver your food to your door.

    “We are excited to offer our same in-restaurant experience to guests at their home or place of work,” said Leigh Jackson, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A, in an emailed statement.

    Chick-fil-A is testing the service at stores across the country, but is still keeping its partnership with DoorDash.

