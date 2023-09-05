Gwinnett business owners impacted by COVID-19 can receive up to $15,000 in grant funds

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County business owners who were impacted by COVID-19 can receive up to $15,000 in grant funds, according to a news release.
The program will provide financial assistance to small businesses.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Funds will range from $3,000 to $15,000 and will be awarded based on the number of employees, gross revenue, total COVID-19 impact on the applicant, and available funds.
Those applying must present verification of their business license and payroll records, as well as documentation of COVID-19′s impact on their business.
Pre-screening is available to verify eligibility before applying.
To apply for the grant visit GwinnettCounty.com/SmallBusinessGrant.
