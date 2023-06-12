Gwinnett burglary suspect leaves ID behind at scene of the crime, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he broke into an apartment Friday.

Duluth police officials said officers received reports of a burglary at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

During the investigation, officer found a wallet with the suspect’s identification inside a wallet outside next to the broken window of the apartment.

With the ID’s help, officers could locate the suspect’s address.

Authorities said when they arrived at the suspect’s home, they found him with significant injuries to his arm caused by the broken window.

The suspect was arrested and charged.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity.

