Guns stolen as more than a dozen cars targeted in Gwinnett neighborhood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a suspected thief accused of stealing guns and electronics from cars over the weekend.

Mario Willis, 22, was charged with breaking into 15 cars in several neighborhoods.

The Woodstock man was accused of targeting locked and unlocked cars in areas near Lee Road while the victims slept.

Over a two-day period, police say Willis got away with at least three guns.

“It’s kind of disturbing,” neighbor Horace Hill told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “The more guns that they take from the people’s cars, the more guns that be in the street.”

Police say Willis pulled on door handles and smashed some windows to steal guns, electronics and other valuables.

“We really haven’t had anything this close to home happen before. So this just going to make me be more careful,” Hill said.

Police say they are working to get the stolen items back to its owners.

He remains in Gwinnett County Jail without bond and faces 15 felony charges.

