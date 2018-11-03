Grayson, South Gwinnett football programs honor fallen Gwinnett police officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Before they faced each other on the gridiron, high school football players came together Friday night to remember a fallen police officer.
Grayson and South Gwinnett players linked arms with Gwinnett County Police Department in memory of Officer Antwan Toney, who was killed in the line of duty.
Channel 2 Action News was there as the stadium held a moment of silence before kickoff.
"Officer Toney gave his life, not just in death but daily," the PA announcer said before the moment of silence.
Toney was shot and killed on Oct. 20 when he responded to a call of a suspicious car. The officer will be laid to rest Saturday in his hometown outside of Los Angeles.
Grayson would win the game 35-7.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}