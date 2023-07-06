Georgia woman wanted for insurance fraud for rotten food claims, officials say

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Insurance Commissioner John F. King announced a woman was charged with insurance fraud after filing claims for spoiled food from a power outage.

In April and August of 2021, officials said Imani Fantroyal of Loganville sent in claims for food spoilage to her insurance company, as well as a claim that a power outage had damaged electronic devices beyond repair.

She collected more than $1,300 according to King’s office.

While under investigation, the power provider used by Fantroyal found “no power irregularities at the time or date of loss,” King said in a statement.

Pictures Fantroyal submitted as evidence were taken outside of the dates she listed as when the losses occurred.

King said Fantroyal later admitted to using pictures from other homes as evidence for her false claims.

Charges were filed against Fantroyal on June 30.

She is still wanted by authorities, but they have not yet taken her into custody.

