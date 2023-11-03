Georgia lawmaker proposes creating new city in metro Atlanta, but some residents push back

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A state lawmaker is proposing the creation of a new city in the northern part of Gwinnett County, citing community concerns about a proposed apartment complex as one reason to move forward with the plan.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was there on Friday afternoon as State Rep. Chuck Efstration announced his intention to draft legislation for the City of Mill Creek.

The proposed city would cover parts of Dacula, Braselton, Auburn and Buford and only bring in unincorporated parts of the county.

“This will only come into effect if it’s passed in a referendum and if it is on the ballot and supported by voters,” said Efstration.

He says a plan to build 700 apartments, along with retail development, in the Hamilton Mill community is an example of a project that would be handled differently by a city.

“We don’t have the infrastructure… [there is] traffic, school overcrowding to support these new proposals,” he said. “This would allow a city government to decide what’s best for the community.”

Efstration met Friday with dozens of people against the apartment and retail proposal being considered by the Gwinnett County Planning Commission.

Organizers with the Northeast Gwinnett Neighborhood Coalition welcomed the support from lawmakers but not everyone says a new city would solve the problem.

“We’re interested in finding out about cityhood but we’re not in a position to support it,” said Kiersten Scheule, a Gwinnett County mother of four.

More than 2,500 people have signed a petition to block the proposed development near Seckinger High School, Scheule said.

“This does not fit our area and it’s not safe for our area,” she said.

Legislation is still being worked on before it’s presented to lawmakers for debate and a potential vote.

