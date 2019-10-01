0 Former deputy charged with stealing $100K worth of drugs seized by task force

ATLANTA - A former Gwinnett sheriff's deputy turned himself in Tuesday on charges that he stole drugs he was supposed to take into evidence.

Antione Riggins is accused of stealing $100,000 worth of drugs he was supposed to bring to the Gwinnett County Jail.

A grand jury indicted Riggins on eight counts for allegedly taking drugs seized from dealers for his own profit.

"He's also charged with lying to cover that up and destroying property to prevent seizure," said U.S. Attorney BJay Pak.

Pak spoke to Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas about the indictment Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors say on at least two occasions, drugs seized by a federal task force that Riggins was assigned to were given to him to be checked into a jail evidence room.

In one instance, only one of three kilos arrived. In another, a large stash of meth vanished.

In court Tuesday, Judge Catherine Salinas asked prosecutors if they had any evidence Riggins sold the drugs or knew where they went.

The prosecutor said it's an issue that agents are still investigating.

"The worst part of it is it gives a bad name to thousands of heroic men and women out there wearing the uniform for us," Pak said.

Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway sent Thomas a statement, saying:

"Antione Riggins was under our employ from June 19, 2004 until May 15, 2018. He has no disciplinary history during his thirteen year tenure with our office. He became the subject of a corruption investigation while assigned to a federal task force, where he served for approximately two years. He resigned while under investigation.

"It's always disappointing to hear serious allegations against someone entrusted with a badge. There is no room in our profession for anyone who violates public trust by willfully engaging in criminal behavior. We want justice to prevail and anyone involved in such egregious behavior to be held fully accountable."

Another question hanging over the investigation: Who else might have been involved?

"That's something we are definitely looking into," Pak told Thomas.

The indictment against Riggins does not give any hints if he is cooperating with authorities or where else they might be looking.

The judge released Riggins on Tuesday on what was essentially a signature bond.

Riggins resigned from the department shortly after the investigation became public last year.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.