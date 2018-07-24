  • Firefighters say lightning could be to blame for destroyed home

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are investigating if lightning is to blame for a fire that destroyed a Gwinnett County house.

    We’re talking to firefighters for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Rhoanoake Drive NW in unincorporated Duluth just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned a tree caught fire around 9 p.m. the night before. Firefighters put it out.

    Neighbors say they think the same bolt jumped and also hit the house at the same time. 

    Gwinnett County fire officials told Gehlbach they are investigating lightning as a possible cause, but no official cause has been determined.

    TRENDING STORIES:


     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories