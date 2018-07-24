Firefighters say lightning could be to blame for destroyed home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are investigating if lightning is to blame for a fire that destroyed a Gwinnett County house.
Firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Rhoanoake Drive NW in unincorporated Duluth just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned a tree caught fire around 9 p.m. the night before. Firefighters put it out.
Neighbors say they think the same bolt jumped and also hit the house at the same time.
Gwinnett County home nearly burned to the ground overnight. Firefighters responded to tree hit by lightning just hours before next door. Neighbors think bolt⚡️jumped to home and smoldered pic.twitter.com/81criZ9hwZ— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 24, 2018
Gwinnett County fire officials told Gehlbach they are investigating lightning as a possible cause, but no official cause has been determined.
