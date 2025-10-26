Firefighter hospitalized after roof collapses during blaze at Buford business

Gwinnett Firefighters responded to a fire at Benchmark Physical Therapy on Nelson Brogdon Boulevard in Buford at 7:17 p.m. Sunday evening. Flames and smoke were reported coming from the roof and attic of the two-story office building.

Officials say no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The roof collapsed during the fire crews efforts to contain the fire prompting the them to evacuate. One firefighter sustained minor injuries during this incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to investigators, the business keyholder told firefighters that they left the office the day before and had not been back since. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire investigators say the fire originated in the attic space.

The incident resulted in minor injuries to one firefighter. The firefighters identity has not been released and there’s significant damage to the building’s roof and attic.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group