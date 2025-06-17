FBI says GA man threatened US senators Ted Cruz and Deb Fischer

ATLANTA — A Duluth man is accused of making threats against US Senator Ted Cruz and US Senator Deb Fischer and their families.

FBI Atlanta agents arrested Robert Davis Forney, 25, of Duluth on Monday.

Forney faces federal charges of communicating threats in interstate commerce.

According to the charges and other information presented in court, Forney called the office of Texas US Senator Ted Cruz two times and left voicemails where he threatened sexual violence against Cruz and his family.

The following day, Forney called the office of Nebraska US Senator Deb Fischer and left a voicemail where he threatened sexual violence against her.

“Targeting public officials with threatening messages is a serious federal crime,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “There is no place for political violence or threats of violence in the United States. We will not hesitate to arrest and charge others who engage in similar criminal conduct.”

