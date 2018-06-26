  • Fatal wreck shuts down I-85 NB in Gwinnnett County

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say several lanes of Interstate 85 northbound has been shutdown due to a fatal wreck. 

    It happened near Indian Trail Road and involved a motorcycle, van and car. The driver of the van was killed. 

    Three other people were taken to nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officers are working to clear the wreck and get the interstate back open. Right now, only two lanes are open. 

