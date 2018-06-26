Fatal wreck shuts down I-85 NB in Gwinnnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say several lanes of Interstate 85 northbound has been shutdown due to a fatal wreck.
It happened near Indian Trail Road and involved a motorcycle, van and car. The driver of the van was killed.
RED ALERT: Gwinnett Co.: Overturned Vehicle Crash: I-85/nb at Indian Trail Rd.; (exit 101); All Lanes are Blocked; use Buford Hwy; https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC; #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/hLj22h9lci— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 26, 2018
Three other people were taken to nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are working to clear the wreck and get the interstate back open. Right now, only two lanes are open.
Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}