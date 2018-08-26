  • Family says dogs alerted them to house fire

    LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Officials say a family's dogs alerted them to a fire at their home overnight Saturday.

    Gwinnett fire crews responded to a 911 call around 3:40 a.m. on Appian Way in Lawrenceville. 

    The home's residents said they were asleep when the fire broke out but their two dogs' barking woke them up. Two adults and four children were able to get out of the house safely. No one was injured. 

    Much of the home sustained heavy damage. Investigators are looking in to the cause of the fire. 

