Falcons QB Matt Ryan surprises local high school football team

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - When members of the North Gwinnett High School football team heard the whistle blow at practice last week, it wasn’t Coach Bill Stewart, but Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
Ryan surprised Stewart and the team on Sept. 11 to celebrate their 2017 7A-state championship title.
The quarterback assisted in running drills with the team, which is off to a 2-2 start in the 2018 season.
“We appreciate all that Coach [Stewart] does for all his players and for this community,” Ryan said. “It’s just a fun chance to hang out and spend time with these players.”
TRENDING STORIES:
The visit was part of the NFL Play 60 Initiative.
Video of the event, posted on Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Facebook page, may be used by Campbell’s Soup in a future commercial, according to a district spokeswoman.
Watch Ryan’s surprise play out here:
This article was written by Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}