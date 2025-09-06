Elderly man trapped in burning Gwinnett home, started by discarded cigarettes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Gwinnett County man is fighting for his life after an accidental fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Riva Ridge Drive at 6 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said her home was on fire and her elderly father was trapped inside.

When they got there, they found security bars on all the windows and doors on one side of the house.

Firefighters were able to get inside and find the elderly man unresponsive in a bedroom.

They got him out of the house by 6:11 a.m., and he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

The woman who called 911 was taken to Northside Gwinnett Medical Center for a non-life-threatening medical complaint. There were no other injuries reported.

Investigators have ruled the fire an accident and say improperly discarded cigarette smoking materials started it in one of the bedrooms.

