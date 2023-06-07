Duluth officers help ‘mooove’ a cow back home

DULUTH, Ga. — Instead of chasing suspects, some officers in Duluth had to help corral a cow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An udder day, an udder dollar.

This past weekend, Duluth police officers found themselves having to cow-culate how they were going to get a runaway cow back to its pasture.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officers jokingly stated they learned a new set of animal control skills. The cow appeared to be unharmed.

The officers were so a-MOO-sed by the capture, they took a quick selfie and posted it to the department’s Facebook page.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Organization calls for more federal resources as teen suicide rates rise

©2022 Cox Media Group