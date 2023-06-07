Duluth officers help ‘mooove’ a cow back home

DULUTH, Ga. — Instead of chasing suspects, some officers in Duluth had to help corral a cow.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
An udder day, an udder dollar.
This past weekend, Duluth police officers found themselves having to cow-culate how they were going to get a runaway cow back to its pasture.
TRENDING STORIES:
- A 4-year-old was bitten by a copperhead snake. Even 10 vials of antivenom didn’t stop the reaction
- Cobb K9 officer dies in hot patrol car while officers are in training exercise
- 26-year-old Georgia Forest Ranger dies suddenly in the line of duty
The officers jokingly stated they learned a new set of animal control skills. The cow appeared to be unharmed.
The officers were so a-MOO-sed by the capture, they took a quick selfie and posted it to the department’s Facebook page.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group