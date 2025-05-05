Driver accused of leaving man with fractured skull in Gwinnett County hit-and-run

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say a man was hit in a parking lot and left with a fractured skull as a driver, accused of reckless stunt driving, sped off without stopping.

It happened just after noon last Saturday inside the Kroger shopping center on Buford Drive near Lawrenceville.

According to police, the victim was standing beside his parked truck when a car came screeching through the lot, slammed into the back of his vehicle, and knocked him to the ground with such force that it fractured his skull.

Witnesses rushed to help. The driver, they say, didn’t stop to check on the 28-year-old victim or call for help.

“There were some witnesses on scene and they provided video of the suspect’s vehicle and of the incident,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Security cameras and eyewitness footage showed the BMW speeding away, its front end crumpled. Officers canvassed the area and soon spotted the same silver BMW, abandoned and leaking fluids, on a street a mile away.

“Another officer on scene was just driving in the area and happened upon the vehicle,” Winderweedle said.

Near the home, officers met 22-year-old Jahmali Foster.

At first, Foster allegedly claimed he wasn’t the one driving. However, officers say the story quickly unraveled.

“They figured out that the male party, Foster, was the one who was actually driving the vehicle,” Winderweedle said. “He had lied to the officers investigating.”

Foster is now charged with felony hit and run, serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving.

Despite the brutal impact, the victim is expected to recover.

