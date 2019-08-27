Driver, 76, killed after load on tractor-trailer shifts in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A driver was killed Tuesday after the load on his tractor-trailer shifted in Gwinnett County, according to police.
William Turnage, 76, of Columbus, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on West Main Street near Knollwood Drive, Snellville police said in a statement to AJC.com. He was the only occupant in the tractor-trailer.
"The initial investigation has indicated that the vehicle's load shifted, and the load went through the cab of the tractor-trailer," police said in the statement.
Authorities have not specified if Turnage was hit by the load or if the commotion in the cab forced him to crash.
"The investigation is still ongoing, and no additional details will be provided at this time," police said.
