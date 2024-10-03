Dramatic bodycam video shows takedown of Gwinnett County ATM robbery suspect

DULUTH, Ga. — Body camera video from Duluth police shows how officers chased and tased a robbery suspect. They say it happened minutes after he and another suspect broke into a business.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned the suspect was after an ATM inside a restaurant.

“Taser. Taser Taser! Stay down... stay down,” the officer can be heard saying on the bodycam video.

A dramatic foot chase across Peachtree Industrial Boulevard ended with one suspect on the ground, and another still on the run.

It all started last Thursday morning at the Sapphire Restaurant and Bar in Duluth.

When Duluth police showed up to an alarm call at the business at around 2 a.m. They watched videos of two suspects breaking into the business.

They were after the cash inside the ATM in the restaurant.

While on patrol nearby at other ATMs, officers found one of the suspects in a back alley and started a foot chase.

Body camera video shows the suspect take off across Peachtree Industrial Boulevard before an officer fires his Taser twice.

Victor Hopkins, 32, avoided a direct hit from the Taser but he didn’t avoid criminal charges.

Last month, Channel 2 Action News reported on an ATM theft near Buford that left a machine damaged and another suspect under arrest by Gwinnett police.

Two other men are wanted for hacking ATMs across Gwinnett County with malware that gave them access to thousands of dollars from the machines.

Hopkins told police he had hoped insurance would cover any losses for stolen money from ATMs.

One suspect was arrested while another remains on the run. Anyone with information is urged to call Duluth police at 770- 476-4151.

