Dog rescued, treated after Gwinnett house damaged in house fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County fire officials responded to a house fire over the weekend and saved a dog and a turtle from the flames.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a house on fire on Brand South Trail in Lawrenceville.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a two-story home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the process of controlling the fire, search teams found both a dog and a turtle still inside the home.

Officials said they were able to save the dog thanks to recent donations of pet oxygen masks to the department.

It took about an hour to bring the fire under control. It caused heavy damage to the home, according to the department.

The two people in the home were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one was injured.

The American Red Cross will provide temporary assistance for the displaced adults.

An investigator said the fire originated on the screened-in porch, but the cause remains undetermined.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘I’m very hurt. My heart is very broken;’ Jonesboro family reacts to businessman shot and killed On January 19, Margaret Edwards’ son, 49-year-old Cedrick Edwards was shot multiple times, outside of his business on Flint Trail.

©2023 Cox Media Group