“Devastated”: Family seeks justice after man killed while sleeping in Lawrenceville home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The murder of a young father in front of his children is one of three unsolved homicides that have happened this year in Gwinnett County.

Now, the family of Jonathan Wiley, Jr. is demanding justice.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to Wiley’s mother. She hopes pictures of the person of interest in the murder could help police catch a killer.

Wiley was shot dead right in his own bedroom, in front of his children. It was a horrific tragic killing that made it impossible for his family to live there anymore.

While his family is trying to move on, they need his killer or killers off the streets.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, Wiley’s mother said it still feels like his death just happened.

“It’s still just like yesterday like this happened,” Jessica Holsey Wiley, Wiley’s mother, said.

She said it isn’t easy to come back to the house where her son was murdered. It used to be home.

“This is a trauma that they put on my family,” Ms. Wiley continued.

She had to move from the home where she heard the gunshots that killed her 21-year-old son in March.

Gwinnett County police said someone shot into the Lawrenceville house as Wiley slept next to his three children.

“He deserved to be there with them to raise them,” Wiley’s mother said.

Tips about a person of interest in the murder investigation have dried up, making every day a struggle to understand who could carry out such a brutal killing.

“Why did this happen? Why did you do that to my son? We didn’t think it was gonna take this long,” Ms. Wiley told Channel 2 Action News.

There have been 38 murders investigated by the Gwinnett County Police Department in 2023. Of those, 35 have led to criminal charges or arrests. Wiley’s case is one of just three unsolved murders in the county this year.

“This has been devastating to me and my family, just knowing that they’re still out there,” Ms. Wiley said about the killer or killers still being unknown.

Police said they’ve explored every angle. Officers released photos of a person of interest in the murder back in April.

More photos from the police department show two people leaving the murder scene on Oak Vista Court on March 25 in a stolen white car. There’s no known motive for Wiley’s death, and no way for his family to grieve without answers about why he was killed.

“Please turn him in, please. Our family wants justice,” Ms. Wiley said.

Police recovered the stolen getaway car but found no trace of the suspects. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Gwinnett County police.

