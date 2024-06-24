Detectives seeking to identify suspect who broke into DeKalb County apartment

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect in connection to a burglary investigation.

Not much detail was released on when the incident occurred. But, Gwinnett County detectives said the suspect broke into an apartment on Preston Lake Drive in Tucker.

In the photos provided by Gwinnett County police, the suspect appeared to be wearing a dark color shirt and pants with white sneakers and a ripped baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online.

