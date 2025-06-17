Decision to close Norcross water quality office reversed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The office that monitors the safety of Georgia’s water supply will remain open.

In April, the US Department of Government Efficiency planned to close the US Geological Survey’s Water Science Center office in Norcross.

But following pressure from Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff last month, the Trump administration now says the office will stay open.

The office regularly tests water quality to make sure that Georgia’s drinking water is safe.

