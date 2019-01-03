Dacula Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks has died

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Dacula Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks, who led the city in two different stints that spanned several decades, died Thursday morning, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Wilbanks had been battling cancer and was hospitalized before Christmas. City officials and others who knew the amiable public servant mourned his loss..
State Rep. Chuck Efstration wrote on Facebook that Wilbanks had “made an indelible legacy on our community through decades of public service and the lives he touched. RIP, my friend.”
I'm very sad to hear of the passing of longtime Dacula Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks, a leader for our hometown and a wonderful friend. Mayor Wilbanks made an indelible legacy on our community through decades of public service and the lives he touched. RIP,... https://t.co/n9XAqZGzcj— Chuck Efstration (@ChuckEfstration) January 3, 2019
State Sen. Renee Untermann shared a similar message on Twitter.
We walked a long walk together, hand and hand, as we watched Gwinnett County and City of Dacula become one of the most dynamic communities in our nation; RIP honorable Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks, friend you deserve every accolade @gacities @ChuckEfstration @pkmartiniv @GASenatePress— Renee Unterman (@Renee_Unterman) January 3, 2019
Wilbanks was a lifelong resident of Dacula, the Gwinnett County town of about 5,000 just east of Lawrenceville. He served one term as mayor in the 1970s before resuming the mantle in 2002. He also had a brief stint on the City Council.
Wilbanks was retired from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
This story was written by Tyler Estep for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
