0 DA looking to see if more charges should be filed in shooting death of Gwinnett officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County district attorney calls the shooting death of Officer Antwan Toney an ambush and is looking into whether he can charge anyone else in the incident.

Investigators told Channel 2 Gwinnett County bureau repoter Tony Thomas that they are waiting on ballistic tests and other evidence as they try and figure out if Isaiah Pretlow fired a shot as he sat behind the wheel of the car when Toney pulled up.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter told Thomas that he wants to find anyone who helped the accused triggerman hide during this week’s massive manhunt.

“He was on the run for about 44 hours. It was cold, it didn't appear that he had been sleeping in the street,” Porter told Thomas.

Porter and investigators are trying to figure out who, if anyone, may have helped accused cop killer Tafahree Maynard out during this week’s massive manhunt.

RELATED STORIES:

“Common sense tells you he had at least some assistance. Now, whether or not those people knew what was going on is a burden we are going to have to prove if we are going to charge somebody,” Porter said.

Maynard was shot and killed after police say he waived a lawn mower blade at two officers when they cornered him in a Snellville area shed Monday afternoon.

Maynard's sister, Alexis Moore, spoke to Thomas shortly after his death.

“My brother is a big teddy bear and a sweetheart and I love him to death, no matter what. And I just don't want people to bash his name after this. I'm very sorry for what happened,” Moore said.

Police say Maynard ambushed and killed Toney when the officer responded to a suspicious car call behind Shiloh Middle School on Saturday.

The only person charged in the killing so far is Pretlow. He allegedly fled the scene and then pointed a gun at another responding officer.

Porter said there isn't enough evidence right now to charge Pretlow with the murder.

“The officer stepped out of his vehicle and Maynard fired through the windshield. Officer Toney never had a chance,” Porter said.

Porter said there was a third person in that car when Toney was shot. That person is a female who was not involved and it appears will not face any charges.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.