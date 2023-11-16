Customers asked to talk to doctor after possibly being exposed to Hepatitis A at Gwinnett restaurant

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Health Department is asking customers of a restaurant to get in contact with their doctors after learning that one of the restaurant’s servers was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Many in Lawrenceville told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan on WSB Tonight that they know little about Hepatitis A. Now, they’re asking questions after learning about a possible exposure at Lolita’s Bar and Grill on Buford Drive.

“You should be worried because a lot of times it spreads from contaminated hands, so it’s spread from a fecal-oral route, so we really pass it in our feces,” Dr. Jayne Morgan, Piedmont Executive Director, said.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection that is highly contagious and can cause fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, and jaundice. The department said that people who ate or drank at the restaurant between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 may have been exposed to the infection.

Health officials say they want anyone with an exposure to see if they need a Hepatitis A vaccine.

“The good news is generally it’s not life-threatening; of course, you do have the rare person to go on and develop liver failure and die,” Morgan said.

The health department said they’ve been working to immunize workers at Lolita’s Bar and Grill and thoroughly cleaned the restaurant.

The restaurant remains open, while those exposed need to watch for symptoms for 50 days.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Lolita’s Bar and Grill Wednesday but did not hear back.

