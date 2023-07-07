‘Critically missing’ Gwinnett County teen found safe

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Gwinnett County teenager has been found safe.

Duluth police issued a Mattie’s Call for 16-year-old Chrisitan Guinto on Friday morning.

Guinto was reported missing after last being seen at a Publix on Buford Highway on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities added that Guinto may have been seen along Bunten Road, Buford Highway and Duluth Highway, all routes to his neighborhood near Bunten Road and Duluth Highway.

His family says he has medical issues.

Guinto is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey sweat shorts and a blue zip-up sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding Guinto’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department.

