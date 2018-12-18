Courthouse evacuated over suspicious package labeled 'Happy Holidays'

DULUTH, Ga. - A suspicious package has been reported at the Municipal Court in Duluth, Channel 2 Action News has learned.
Police confirmed to Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that the building was evacuated. The bomb squad has been called out to the scene.
Thomas said the package was labeled as "Happy Holidays."
We have NewsChopper 2 heading to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
