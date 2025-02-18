Cooking mistake leads to apartment fire in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County apartment fire that affected nearly a dozen people is being blamed on a cooking mistake.

Firefighters said someone left the kitchen for just a few minutes while cooking and that led to one apartment being destroyed. It also affected many neighbors.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 11 minutes of arriving.

Hakeem Sojobi is one of the 11 people displaced after the fire ripped through the Rosemont Peachtree Corners Apartments just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The flames damaged three apartments, but it was other elements that made Sojobi’s home unsafe.

With smoke pouring out of windows, firefighters deployed hose lines and an aerial truck to knock it down.

Firefighters said this fire could have been avoided.

“Ensure you stay with the food you’re cooking and please don’t ever leave that, if you do, make sure you arrive quickly if you know how to put that out,” Jessica Joiner with Gwinnett County Fire Department said.

Sojobi said most of his apartment is in tact, but he knows others aren’t so lucky.

“I feel sorry for them and I just pray that God comforts them,” he said.

Firefighters had to cut off the water to all units in the building for the day.

Fortunately, smoke alarms were working properly, which helped get everyone out of the building quickly.

