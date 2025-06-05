GoFundMe launched for woman who lost parents in Gulf drowning

BUFORD, Ga. — A couple who died in a drowning in the Gulf of Mexico has left a huge hole in the life of a grieving daughter.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Sara Nguyen, the 22-year-old daughter of Peter and Sonia Nguyen of Buford.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She is suddenly faced with the care of her brother and her grandmother in addition to dealing with the loss, the donation website notice said.

“She’s also responsible for managing the household, covering funeral expenses and continuing her full-time college education—all while grieving an unimaginable loss,” the GoFundMe listing said.

RELATED STORY:

The Nguyens died May 27 after they and their 26-year-old son were spotted struggling in the Gulf about 75 to 100 yards offshore near a Destin, Florida, resort, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A bystander was able to save their son, but the Nguyens didn’t survive despite life-saving efforts on the scene.

The son was born with a mental disability, according to the GoFundMe, and “he requires a high level of care and attention to meet his lifelong needs, which his loving parents had previously provided for him.”

Among the needs Sara Nguyen faces is transporting her parents’ remains from Florida, covering funeral and memorial expenses, providing daily care and medical support for her brother, care for her grandmother, household expenses and continuing her college education “which her parents deeply valued,” according to the GoFundMe statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, just over $14,000 has been raised on Sara Nguyen’s behalf.

Channel 2 has reached out to the GoFundMe organizer for more details.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group