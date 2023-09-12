CLOSE CALL: Video captures moment driver barely escapes crash on Duluth highway

DULUTH, Ga. — One metro Atlanta police department is reminding drivers to slow down following a close call that was caught on camera.
The video released by the Duluth Police Department said it happened on Buford Highway at Georgia 120.
Video captures the moment a driver fails to yield while turning left, nearly colliding with an oncoming vehicle.
Authorities said, there were no injuries or vehicle damage. One of Duluth’s officers was in the area to help take action.
