Car slams into local DDS office, nearly hitting people waiting inside

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - It was a close call for several people waiting inside of a Department of Driver Services building in Gwinnett County.
A car crashed into the building Wednesday afternoon – and the facility could be closed for a while.
A Lexus SUV plowed through the glass window and ended up in the lobby with customers inside.
At least one person ended up in the hospital with minor injuries.
It’s not clear when the building will reopen. Crews boarded up the location where the crashed happened.
We're hearing from a witness who described the chaotic scene, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}