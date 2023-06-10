Car impounded, driver arrested for ‘laying drag,’ as police say it keeps happening in Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Lawrenceville driver was recently arrested for laying drag in a parking lot. Officers said this is now becoming a recurring issue.

A large gathering of vehicles left the business, but this driver, identified as Romell Tyson, decided to stay.

Tyson’s car was impounded and will be held for no less than 30 days.

Tyson was charged with street racing and reckless driving.

Police said that street racing and other similar acts like drag racing and street take-overs have become an issue across Gwinnett County in recent months.

Officers cited the City Ordinance as something that should deter these types of incidents.

The City Ordinance against street racing allows Lawrenceville Police Officers to take street racing-related cases before a City of Lawrenceville Municipal Court Judge for prosecution.

Under the ordinance, Lawrenceville Police officers will be able to charge organizers, participants, spectators, and passengers with the street racing offense.

Those charged with the new ordinance may be punished by a fine not exceeding $1,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or any combination” for every violation.

The Lawrenceville Police Department said it will not tolerate illegal street racing activity.

