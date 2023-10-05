Bullets strike family’s house, cars from Gwinnett County road rage shootout, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — A road rage shootout in Gwinnett County sent stray bullets through a family’s home and left the instigator of the shooting injured and arrested, according to police.

A Norcross family woke up to gunfire early Sunday morning at around 2 o’clock and found that a stray bullet had entered their living room and more bullets damaged two cars parked out front.

Norcross police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that two people handled a road rage argument by shooting at each other in a residential neighborhood.

“It makes me wish that people would be more peaceful,” said Robert Harrington, who lives in the community.

Norcross Police responded to Western Hills Drive Sunday after neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Nigel Jones after they said he started shooting first and someone in another car returned fire. Jones was shot in the foot, according to investigators.

Police believe a road rage dispute led to the shooting.

“I thought it might have been like a celebratory type of fire because it was over five shots,” Harrington told Channel 2 Action News.

The other person involved in the shooting has not been charged.

No one in the home hit by stray bullets was injured. The family who lives there was asleep upstairs.

Jones remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond while facing three felony counts.

