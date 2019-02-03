BREAKING: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting

BUFORD, Ga. - A man is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County, police said Saturday night.
The shooting happened at Suwanne Mill Drive in Buford. The person who was killed was the suspect. No officers were injured.
Police said officers responded to a domestic dispute between the suspect and his wife. When tehy arrived, the man was standing outside the house with a knife in his hand and then went inside the home and came back out with a gun.
Police negotiated with the suspect to drop the gun, but her refused.
The suspect pointed a gun at officers and one fired, killing the suspect.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.
We are on scene at an Officer involved shooting at Suwanee Mill Dr and Suwanee Mill Ct. All officers involved are okay and the suspect is deceased. GBI is on scene and investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/lO3XFsOihJ— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) February 2, 2019
